American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $156.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 105.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

