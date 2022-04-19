Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

