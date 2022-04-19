AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

Shares of AME traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.