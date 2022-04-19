Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

AP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

