Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Matthew Halliday Purchases 21,492 Shares

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Halliday bought 21,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$31.92 ($23.47) per share, with a total value of A$686,024.64 ($504,429.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

