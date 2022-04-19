Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.