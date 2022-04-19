Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $500.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.50 million and the highest is $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

