Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.01. Assurant posted earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

AIZ stock opened at $189.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $190.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

