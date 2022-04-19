Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of CPT opened at $163.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

