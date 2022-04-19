Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $144.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $710.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 689,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

