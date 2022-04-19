Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.15 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) to announce sales of $144.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $710.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.40 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.90 million, with estimates ranging from $914.80 million to $947.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 689,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.