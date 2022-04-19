Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,662. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

