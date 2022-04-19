Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

JJSF opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $213,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

