Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) will report $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $198.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

