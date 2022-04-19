Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will post sales of $415.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $392.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

