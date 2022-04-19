Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.