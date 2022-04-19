Analysts Anticipate The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.78 million and the highest is $25.28 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $95.22 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.79 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLNS shares. Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Valens has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

