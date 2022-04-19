Analysts Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to post $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.22. 23,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

