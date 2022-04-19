Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.10 Million

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

