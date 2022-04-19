Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $405.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

