Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will announce $831.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $847.59 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $776.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.09. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

