Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will post $197.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $856.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.90 million to $860.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $5,167,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

