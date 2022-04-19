Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to post sales of $255.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $258.37 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $219.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Blackbaud by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.