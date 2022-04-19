Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

