Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. ContextLogic posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

WISH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 493,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,613,613. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.19.

In other news, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

