Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will announce $796.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Crane by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

