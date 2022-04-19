Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.