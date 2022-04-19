Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ GH traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

