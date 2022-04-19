Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.04 million and the lowest is $22.72 million. Investar posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.72 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.65 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $101.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISTR remained flat at $$18.72 on Monday. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

