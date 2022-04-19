Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:K opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $82,762,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

