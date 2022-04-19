Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 115,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

