Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $360.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $425.92 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

