Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.