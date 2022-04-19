Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.52. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.