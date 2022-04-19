Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $265.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $245.09 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

