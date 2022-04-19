Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

