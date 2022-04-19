Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Snap reported sales of $769.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,431,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,578. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

