Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

TROW stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.