Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to announce $309.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.50 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

