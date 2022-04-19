Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

