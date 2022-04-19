Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.10 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,253. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

