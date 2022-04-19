Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAPL, AAU, ABEO, AC, ACOR, ACRX, ACU)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.70 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). KGI Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP). Shore Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (TSE:MGM). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI). They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.