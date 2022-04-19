Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

Shares of ABX opened at C$32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.07. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

