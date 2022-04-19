Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn $25.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.69.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRNA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

MRNA stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10. Moderna has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

