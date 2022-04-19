Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (ABBN, ABI, ACAD, AKAM, APO, APPN, ARES, ARNGF, ASC, ASH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $129.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.38) to GBX 480 ($6.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $156.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $106.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $51.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €113.00 ($121.51) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $565.00 to $645.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $35.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($133.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($121.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.80 ($28.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.50.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eMagin (NYSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$60.00 to C$69.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €19.50 ($20.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $204.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €19.00 ($20.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €86.00 ($92.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €32.00 ($34.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €595.00 ($639.78) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($2.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $208.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €9.90 ($10.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,880 ($24.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $295.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $386.00 to $355.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $623.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $800.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $328.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.50.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €13.60 ($14.62) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($268.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86).

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 345 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 395 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €161.00 ($173.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($146.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $373.00 to $378.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $900.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$23.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $88.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $91.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.50 ($17.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $465.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $550.00 to $600.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $540.00 to $620.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $600.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $197.00 to $215.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp to C$70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

