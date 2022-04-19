Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (AFN, AG, ALA, ALS, ANX, BEP, BKNG, BTO, CMMC, CPPMF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25.
Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) was given a C$0.81 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00.
Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$23.50.
PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.10 to C$1.70.
Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50.
Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00.
TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$142.00.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$1.90.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.50 to C$73.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00.
