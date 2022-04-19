Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (AFN, AG, ALA, ALS, ANX, BEP, BKNG, BTO, CMMC, CPPMF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) was given a C$0.81 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$23.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.10 to C$1.70.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$142.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$1.90.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.50 to C$73.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.20 to C$1.90.

