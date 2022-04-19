Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/4/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $174.86. 7,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,356. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.08.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
