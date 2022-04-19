Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $174.86. 7,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,356. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

