Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Silk Road Medical (SILK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK):

4/13/2022 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. "

4/7/2022 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Silk Road Medical is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Silk Road Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2022 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/25/2022 – Silk Road Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Silk Road Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00.

2/19/2022 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

