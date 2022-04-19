Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) recently:

4/13/2022 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

3/30/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 83,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,459. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,373,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

