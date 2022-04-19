Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for World Acceptance (WRLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD):

4/16/2022 – World Acceptance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – World Acceptance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2022 – World Acceptance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

3/31/2022 – World Acceptance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – World Acceptance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of WRLD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.92. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

Get World Acceptance Co alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in World Acceptance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.