Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

3/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $57.00.

3/25/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

3/11/2022 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -234.04 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

