Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ODP (ODP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP):

4/19/2022 – ODP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – ODP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/2/2022 – ODP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – ODP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ODP Corporation is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. The company’s brand portfolio includes Office Depot(R), OfficeMax(R), CompuCom(R) and Grand&Toy (R). The ODP Corporation, formerly known as Office Depot Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

3/24/2022 – ODP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – ODP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 192,994 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

